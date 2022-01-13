Warming up before weekend cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a seasonable chill out there to kick off your Thursday.

Despite northwesterly winds this afternoon, we'll see highs climb into the 70s. South winds return tomorrow bringing more warmth and some cloud cover for Friday.

This is all ahead of our next weather-maker set to arrive this weekend.

A strong cold front will sweep across the area early Saturday morning, before sunrise, which means high temperatures will occur around midnight. Behind the front, temperatures fall into the 40s and stay there all day. Winds will be howling out of the norht at 20-30mph with gusts to 40 mph. That will make it feel like the upper 30s and low 40s all day. It will be chilly.

The coldest air settles in overnight as lows fall into the mid 20s. Sunday will also be chilly with highs in the 50s. We'll begin another warm-up through the middle of the week before another cold front arrives to end next week. Right now it's too early to tell how strong it will be. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather