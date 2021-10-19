Warming Trend This Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — That cool, crisp feel is fading as we start off this morning. We're sitting about 10 degrees warmer as lows start in the mid 50s. You can thank the south winds for that as they continue to pull more humid and warmer air in from the Gulf. This will start a warming trend that takes us into the weekend. Today's still nice as highs climb into the upper 70s. We will see Partly Cloudy skies as high clouds should be around for a good part of the day. Some sunshine will sneak out this afternoon, if more than expected does, then we will see highs in the low 80s.

Tomorrow morning starts off even less cool as lows will only fall into the lower 60s. A cold front will try to come near us but likely stall to the north. That will make winds variable for Wednesday. There may be a few showers over our far northern counties on Thursday, but many will miss out. We'll stay with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s all the way through the weekend.

Our next best chance starts to arrive Tuesday as Gulf moisture surges northward ahead of our next storm system. That will bring a cold front on Wednesday along with storm chances. Behind it, highs will fall back down into the 70s for the end of next week.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist