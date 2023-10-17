Warming Trend Set to Begin Today

CENTRAL TEXAS — We woke up to temperatures that were record cold this morning with lows in the 30s in spots! We'll start a warming trend today as high pressure moves off to the east, swinging our winds back around to the south. That will usher in the warmer and more humid air. Expect temperatures to increase through the week reaching the 90s by the weekend.

This warm-up will happen despite a weak cold front swinging through on Thursday. Unfortunately, the core of this system will pass to the northeast, which means the rain will miss us to that direction, and the cooler air will miss us too. So in fact it's going to be a "cold front in name only".

Above average temperatures continue into next week with rain chances potentially returning by Wednesday-Friday of next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather