Warming Trend For The Rest Of The Week

25 WEATHER — A warming trend is on the way! It will still be chilly tonight with lows in the upper 40s. The warming starts to really kick in Wednesday with gusty south winds returning. This will bring an elevated fire danger to the area as highs climb into the low 80s. Highs will continue to go up Thursday into the mid 80s and upper 80s Friday.

The weekend will feel more like late spring across Central Texas. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s, but we should get close to 90° both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. There will be a lot of sunshine to go along with the warm temperatures, so outdoor plans look like they are a go.

We will have to watch a storm system next week. The exact placement of this system will determine our rain chances around here. As of now, a few showers and storms look possible Tuesday through Friday of next week. There will likely be big changes to this part of the forecast either to drier or wetter in future forecasts. Stay tuned!