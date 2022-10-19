Warming Trend Coming

25 WEATHER — We are looking at another cool night, but it won't be as chilly as last night with lows only dipping into the upper 40s. A quick warmup is on the way Thursday with southwest winds and sunshine. Highs should climb into the mid to upper 80s! More warmth is expected through the weekend with gusty south winds and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Friday through Sunday.

The models are still trying to resolve timing issues when it comes to rain chances next week. They agree that there will be rain at some point, but they disagree whether it will be Monday or Tuesday. A couple of strong storms are possible if things line up just right. By midweek, the rain will move away and highs will cool from the 80s back into the 70s.