Warming into the Weekend, Watching for Storms Next Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — We've been blessed with fall-like weather lately, but changes are going to build into the weekend. South winds will start to kick up today bringing back some of that muggy, Gulf air into the weekend. That will bring a warming trend as well as highs will climb into the low 90s for the weekend.

Saturday looks dry, but heading into Sunday, we will be watching a Pacific cold front work in from the west. All the ingredients will be in place for strong storms to form along this front, but at this time, it looks like the best chance for severe weather will lie to our north. We'll monitor it closely. Nevertheless, showers and storms will be possible Sunday overnight into Monday as this front moves through. Since it's a Pacific front, we won't see a big cool-down from it. As highs will only fall into the 80s.

Another Pacific front is set to arrive by the middle of the week which will also bring the potential for showers and storms. Right now, the best dynamics look to once again miss us to the north, but it will be something we will continue to monitor.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist