Warmer Wednesday before severe storm potential Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a chilly day yesterday, we will see the warm and humid air return today thanks to south breezes! That will push our highs up into the upper 60s and low 70s across the area with mainly cloudy skies. Things should be dry today, but rain chances will arrive first thing in the morning.

Heading into the afternoon tomorrow, we'll have to monitor for the chance for strong to severe storms ahead of our next cold front. There will be two opportunities for this. The first will be in the afternoon as storms could bubble up east of I-35. These will have the access to the most shear, so they could carry an isolated tornado threat. Later in the afternoon and evening, storms will fire near the cold front to our north. These will carry mainly a large hail and high wind threat, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Storms will work south into Central Texas and eventually clear Central Texas and the Brazos Valley overnight.

Behind the cold front, things turn chilly for St. Patrick's day weekend with highs in the 50s and a light freeze even possible Saturday morning. Cold air looks to linger with highs struggling to climb out of the 40s Sunday and Monday. Light rain will be possible as well. Temperatures will warm back close to 80 by the end of next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather