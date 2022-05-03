Warmer Wednesday

25 WEATHER — It will be quiet tonight as the cold front begins to lift north as a warm front. Temperatures will remain in the 60s across the northern half of the area and fall into the 70s across the south. Lows clouds will develop by morning areawide.

Wednesday should be pretty quiet for our area. The best storm chances will likely be in north and northwest Texas. It will get steamy and breezy Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A cold front will surge into Central Texas Thursday. This will set the stage for scattered storms and possible severe weather. The good news is that some folks will see rain! The bad news...some of the storms could produce strong winds and large hail. We will track this potential closely as we get into Thursday.

Friday will bring much drier weather, and that will last into Mother's Day weekend. It will also get hot! Highs Friday will be in the upper 80s, but we will surge into the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. Areas west of I-35 may have the potential to hit 100° for the first time this season!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist