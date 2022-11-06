Warmer weather to begin the week in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — We saw much better weather today with highs in the 60s along with sunshine. Sunday will be a good deal warmer as highs return to the low-80s. There may be some cloud cover to start the day in the Brazos Valley but by the afternoon, all locations should be mostly sunny. The warmth won't be here for just one day, either. Highs in the 80s are expected from Monday through Thursday.

Monday will be cloudier with a handful of showers and thunderstorms passing through. At the most, we'll just get some thunder and lightning. Rain should be out of the picture for Election Day. By Thursday, a strong cold front will be approaching our area. We could get a bit of rain on Thursday as a result. Exactly when the front moves through is still something to be resolved. Right now I have Friday dropping into the 60s, but confidence is increasing that next weekend could have highs in the 50s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist