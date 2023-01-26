Warmer tomorrow with continued sunshine

25 WEATHER — Clear skies are going to remain into tonight, and that will allow some locations to fall below freezing. Plenty of sunshine should be back tomorrow, and it should be a warmer day, with highs in the low-60s. The chance for rain will return on Saturday morning, with showers possible as we go throughout the day. Most of that will be along and east of I-35. Despite the rain, temperatures will still be mild.

Early Sunday morning, a cold front will arrive from the north. This means that the warmest part of Sunday could be before the sun comes up. We'll fall through the 50s and into the 40s. Periodic chances of rain will continue to crop up from Monday through Thursday. Right now it looks to be just a cold rain, but we'll be watching to see if the temperatures drop lower than currently expected. I have highs in the 40s, which for now should keep away the potential for a wintry mix.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather