Warmer Tomorrow, then Rain for Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Tomorrow will start out rather cold, with lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. However, that will be a thing of the past by the afternoon. With plenty of sunshine, we should warm up to the low-60s for much of the area. That may be the warmest temperature we will get in the next week or so. Much of the workweek ahead will be characterized by milder temperatures.

More importantly, though, is that we're finally seeing our first good chance of rain in what must be weeks. A wet system currently over Arizona will head down the Rio Grande and then move over the Texas coast on Monday. This will bring us a broad swath of showers beginning as early as Monday morning. The bulk of the rain should fall during the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will be light but there may be a downpour or two. Rainfall amounts will generally be a half-inch or less.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist