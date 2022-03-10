Warmer Thursday on tap in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a big swing in weather here to end the week. A spring-like day is on the way for your Thursday as temperatures climb into the low 70s this afternoon. A light south wind will continue to bring in warmer air from the Gulf.

Overnight, changes arrive as a cold front rolls into Central Texas. We'll see high temperatures occur in the overnight hours in the upper 40s with dropping temperatures through the day. Showers will break out overnight and as temperatures drop, we could see some snowflakes mix in, particularly northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen. Only very minor impacts are expected at this time, given the fact we will see temperatures in the 70s this afternoon, which means surfaces will be quite warm as the precipitation is falling. Nevertheless, it will be something we monitor overnight into the morning.

Regardless of what precipitation falls, it will still be plenty cold as temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, but with a north wind it will feel like the 20s and 30s. As skies clear overnight, lows will fall into the mid 20s with a widespread freeze expected across the area.

Beyond the weekend, temperatures will warm up into next week with much more spring-like conditions expected.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather