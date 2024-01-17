Warmer Thursday

25 WEATHER — We finally made it above freezing today and stopped the below freezing streak at 86 hours. We should be at or slightly above freezing tonight as south winds stay up at 10-20mph. Thursday looks nice with highs in the upper 50s.

Another cold front arrives just in time for the weekend. Highs Friday will be much colder around 40°. North winds will be blowing at 15-25 mph as well, so don't put away those winter coats! Clouds will be in the increase over the weekend. Saturday looks partly cloudy with highs staying in the low 40s. We should be overcast Sunday with more lower 40s for highs. This is where we will have to watch the forecast closely. Most models keep us above freezing Sunday night into Monday morning, but there has been a trend to colder conditions. A couple models now have some wintry weather in our area Sunday night. Right now we are going to keep everything liquid, but we will watch the trends in the models over the next 24-48 hours.

On and off rain chances will continue for most of next week. Highs will mainly be in the 50s with lows in the 40s.