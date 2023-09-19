Warmer than normal end to Summer

CENTRAL TEXAS — The final week of summer will live up to it's name. Thanks to a more summer-like pattern, highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon. That's well above the average of 90 for this time of year. South winds will continue to increase the humidity, making it feel closer to the upper 90s and even near 100 in spots! A few storms will be possible to our northwest, and while there is a chance these could clip our northwestern counties, they should miss Waco-Temple-Killeen.

Expect warm and muggy air to hang around through the work week with highs getting into the mid 90s, and lows hovering in the mid 70s.

By the weekend, we will be watching our next storm system work in. Showers and storms look to be possible Sunday into Monday as a cold front arrives. Behind the front, highs should drop into the low 90s and upper 80s for the first full week of fall!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

