Warmer Temperatures

25 WEATHER — More mild February weather is on the way for the rest of the week. Tonight looks chilly again with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. We should see a few more clouds Wednesday, but highs still look nice in the mid to upper 60s. It gets better Thursday with highs in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Friday will still be mild in the upper 60s, but we will have a chance for a few showers. The heaviest rain will likely be south of our area toward San Antonio and Houston.

A cold front will arrive late Friday night into Saturday. This will bring gusty north winds that will take away any rain chances as drier air moves into Central Texas. It will also be much cooler as highs drop close to 50° Saturday and in the mid 50s Sunday. We may even see a freeze as we head into Sunday morning. The good news, we will likely see 70s by next week!