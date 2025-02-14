Warmer Saturday/Chilly Sunday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Cloudy skies are expected as you head out with your sweetie tonight. We may see a few light showers or sprinkles, but we aren't expecting anything major in our area. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 40s and low 50s through the morning hours Saturday. The first half of Saturday looks cloudy, but we should see some sunshine in the afternoon. Southwest winds should help temperatures climb into the lower 70s if the clouds break soon enough Saturday afternoon. If it stays cloudy longer, we will see highs in the upper 60s. No matter what, it will be much warmer than it has been. There could be a few showers and storms along the I-45 corridor and down in the Brazos Valley by mid-afternoon. By the time these really get going, they should be pushing east of our area, so our severe weather threat is very, very low. A cold front will move in Saturday night with highs Sunday stuck in the upper 40s once again under mostly sunny skies.

We will start off in the upper 20s to kick off the new week Monday, but highs should warm into the upper 50s Monday afternoon. Tuesday will start to bring a major change to the area. A strong arctic cold front will likely barrel into the area by mid to late afternoon. These fronts are usually faster than what the models think this far out, so that is why I am going with a faster timing. Highs in the low 60s will quickly fall into the 30s by late in the day. We should continue to tumble into Wednesday morning with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits. We may only get close to freezing Wednesday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Teens are looking more likely Thursday morning with wind chills between zero and ten. Folks, this looks like a major cold air event, so make sure you have winterized you home!

As far as any precipitation chances are concerned; they look rather low. We may see a few showers and storms as the front moves through, especially across the eastern half of the area. Most models are pretty dry Tuesday night into Wednesday around here. With that said, I am still keeping a slight chance of a bit of a mix in since it never takes much when temperatures get that cold. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!