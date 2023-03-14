Warmer On Wednesday

25 WEATHER — It has been a cool March day around here. That chilly feeling will continue into the overnight hours tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Thursday is the day to watch at this point. We may start off with a few showers Wednesday morning, but that will start to turn into more thunderstorm activity during the afternoon hours. The highest potential of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon will likely be along and east of I-35. If storms are able to get going, hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. A cold front will likely send a line of storms in Thursday evening into Thursday night. These storms will mainly have a strong wind and hail threat as a cold front pushes them through Central Texas. A few lingering showers are possible Friday morning before things wrap up into the afternoon hours. It will be warmer Thursday with highs in the mid 70s, but we will be much cooler behind the cold front Friday in the low 50s.

The weekend isn't looking too bad. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60°. Another cold front arrives Sunday, so there will be a chance of showers with cooler highs back in the low 50s.