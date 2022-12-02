Warmer for Friday in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're starting off the day on a damp note as Gulf moisture has worked back into Central Texas. Plan on extra time for the morning commute as widespread drizzle is in place. That should clear out late this morning as drier air works in. Sunshine will peek in this afternoon, and that combined with south winds will push temperatures up into the low 70s.

Overnight, clouds will increase again ahead of a cold front that arrives early in the morning. We'll wake up close to the lower 60s and upper 50s, but temperatures will fall behind the front. As a result, most of the day will be spent in the mid 50s with cloudy skies. Clouds will be slow to clear Sunday, so Sunday will stay on the cooler side as well.

A warmer pattern sets up next week pushing temperatures into the 70s. It was looking like we would see a more substantial cool-down for the second half of the week, but models have backed off on the colder air. Now next week looks to have above average temperatures. We'll watch the trends. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather