Warmer by Friday, but just how warm?

25 WEATHER — The past couple of days have featured plenty of sunshine, and we should see that again today, but this time there will be a few clouds around. Cloud cover will increase going into tonight, and we'll have a partly cloudy sky tomorrow. Highs today will be in the mid-60s, and tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer. It will also be a windy day tomorrow with breezes of 20 mph. Friday will be just as windy but warmer with highs in the mid-70s.

Our next cold front should pass through Saturday morning, meaning that the warmest part of the day will be shortly after the sun comes up (mid-60s). After that, temperatures will fall and we will get a stiff northwest wind. There may be some showers in our eastern counties as the front comes through and perhaps a storm or two. Chillier weather will set in for Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather