Warmer but Dry Friday ahead of Wetter Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — We've enjoyed some rain-free days as of late, but that streak will come to an end soon. We'll squeak in another one this afternoon with highs approaching 90 degrees. Late in the evening, it's possible that we see a few showers late in the evening working into our western counties, but they should die out.

Saturday will also be mainly dry, but during the afternoon and evening, some scattered showers and storms will be possible. Sunday by far brings our best chance of rain with scattered downpours around. Some brief heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible.

Moisture will be slow to clear, so scattered rain chances hang around through much of next week. The second half of the week should be drier, with highs approaching the mid 90s next weekend.

Have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather