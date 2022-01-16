Warmer and Pleasant Tomorrow

CENTRAL TEXAS — We are in the beginning of a small warm-up. While tonight will still be cold, with lows around 30°, tomorrow will benefit from southeasterly winds and lots of sunshine. We should have highs in the mid-60s for Monday. Partly cloudy skies will return on Tuesday, and that day should be even warmer. I expect highs in the 70s for Tuesday.

Our next cold front will arrive on Wednesday. This one won't have any rain with it. The front should come through Waco around midday, capping our temperatures in the 60s. The Brazos Valley should have a little more time to warm up, therefore reaching the 70s. For the second half of the week, the weather will be chilly with highs in the 40s. There are some small chances for rain Thursday through Saturday for the Brazos Valley, but nothing substantial. Still, we'll have to watch if any snow or sleet will want to mix in with those showers.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist