Warmer and breezy for Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will near 80 thanks to southerly winds approaching 20-25mph. Expect storm chances to return this weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and muggy air increases with southerly winds today as highs climb into the 80s.

Storm chances return this weekend.

Some may be strong to severe, though it looks like the best dynamics will miss to the north of us.

We're seeing another cool morning with lows in the 50s, a little warmer than yesterday thanks to the southerly winds that will increase through the day. Winds may reach 20mph with gusts to 25-30mph possible.

Expect warmer and muggier conditions to build through the middle of the week as we climb into the 80s. That warm and muggy air could eventually serve as fuel for storms heading into the weekend. Some of these may be strong to severe, though the best energy and dynamics look to miss us to the north, which means the bulk of the severe weather may miss us to the north as well. This is something that will be worked out in the models over the next few days. Stay tuned for updates!

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather