Warm Work Week Ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Warm and humid conditions are going to be pretty common place this week. We are kicking off your Monday with some fog and drizzle. This will likely burn out late this morning as winds start to pick up out of the southwest. That southwest wind will bring some breaks in the clouds this afternoon pushing us into the mid 70s.

Overnight, moisture works back north again bringing the clouds and some drizzle to kick off Tuesday. Once again, we'll see southerly winds mix this out and push temperatures into the mid 70s.

Get used to that pattern because it will be around through much of the work week. There may be a better chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday as a storm system works across to our north. A cold front looks to arrive for the weekend pushing temperatures into the 60s. Another cold front should push temperatures down into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Stay tuned!

Have a good Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather