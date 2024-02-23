Warm Weekend February Weather

25 WEATHER — Early Spring will continue this weekend across Central Texas. It will be on the cool side tonight with lows in the 40s, but we should quickly warm into the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon under sunny skies. It gets even warmer Sunday with highs in the low 80s. These aren't record highs, but it sure is great for some outdoor plans over the weekend!

Could we be talking record highs Monday? Well, it will be close. Right now we are going to forecast a high of 87°. The record is 90°, so it should be safe. Some areas west of I-35 could reach the upper 80s to near 90° if everything sets up just right. Get the shorts and t-shirts out!

Tuesday will be another warm day, but high clouds will cool us down a bit into the low 80s. A cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday morning. This will bring a pretty big change to our weather. A couple of isolated storms are possible along the front as it moves through Wednesday. Highs in the 60s Wednesday are expected to be in the morning, but we should see slowly falling temperatures Wednesday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Thursday is looking cooler and possible wetter now. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. The clouds will slowly clear Friday as highs climb back into the low 60s.

Have a great weekend!