Warm Weekend before next Storm Chance

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you're tired of the cooler air, you'll love what's in store heading into the weekend! Warm and muggy air is working back in as we speak, and today will push temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s. That's near-record heat again.

Expect winds to continue to increase over the weekend with south winds blowing around 15-25mph today, and increasing to 25-30mph Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will increase Saturday and Sunday setting us up for our next storm system.

A Pacific cold front will work in Monday bringing the potential for storms Monday and Tuesday before more fall-like weather moves into the area for the second half of the work week. Rainfall totals could run 1-2 inches in some areas.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather