Warm Weekend Ahead, Eyeing Storm Chance to Kick off New Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — We woke up to a more humid feel on this Friday morning. That is a sign of the changes coming for this weekend. South winds will continue on the breezy side, bringing more heat and humidity for the weekend. It starts with this afternoon, as highs will climb into the low 90s. With the humidity, it will feel closer to the mid 90s.

The south breezes and heat and humidity hang around through the weekend. By Sunday morning, we could have a few spotty showers around, but those should clear out by afternoon. The time to watch is Sunday evening overnight into Monday. We will have a Pacific cold front working over West Texas and as it nears us, we will see the potential for showers and storms to fire up along it. The ingredients are there for some of these storms to turn strong to severe, but at this time, it looks like the biggest threat will be to our north over North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. Still, we will have to monitor things closely through the weekend. If these storms do turn severe, all threats will be possible, including hail, high winds, and isolated tornadoes. Activity should move through Central Texas by the middle of the day on Monday.

A second cold front arrives for the middle of the week, this one will bring the potential for showers and storms. Since it appears to be slower moving, we will see a higher chance of rain with it. Behind it, more dry and cooler air should work in for next weekend.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist