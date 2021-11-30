Warm Week Ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a chill this morning, but it could be the coolest temperatures we see for about a week as we continue in a warmer pattern as highs climb into the mid 70s! Some patchy fog will be possible overnight as we fall into the low 50s, particularly east of I-35.

We'll continue to see moisture increase through the week which will bring up overnight lows and keep highs in the mid 70s. By the weekend, small rain chances will work in ahead of a weak cold front that brings cooler air to start the week. Better rain chances may arrive by the middle of next week along with a more substantial cool-down.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist