Warm Wednesday on the Way

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another warm one today, despite the cool start. Winds will be out of the west, blowing down the terrain of Central Texas. That will push temperatures into the low 70s this afternoon. It will also bring high levels of Mountain cedar pollen. Be ready for more sneezing, and have your allergy meds nearby.

Overnight, it will turn chilly again with clear skies and light winds. Our winds will take more of a southerly turn as we end the week, which will keep temperatures warm, but will hopefully lead to a decrease in cedar pollen.

Our next cold front arrives Saturday bringing with it the chance for some showers and storms. Right now the best chance looks to be during the second half of the day, east of I-35. Things should dry out and cool off to the mid 60s to start next week.

Have a good Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather