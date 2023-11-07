Warm Wednesday, cold front Thursday

25 WEATHER — We will have one more spring-like day before changes move into Central Texas. Tonight will bring clouds and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday should have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low 80s.

Things change Thursday as a cold front rolls into Central Texas. We will start off cloudy, but rain chances will increase as we head through the morning into the afternoon hours. Highs will likely be around 70° early Thursday. Temperatures will fall behind the front, so it will be cooler Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Rain chances will continue Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain should end from west to east during the day with highs in the low to mid 60s. We may see some late day sunshine, so we should dry out some before playoff high school football Friday evening.

The weekend is looking decent under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.