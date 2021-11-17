Warm Wednesday ahead of Evening Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's another humid start across Central Texas as temperatures only fell into the mid 60s overnight. We'll see another warm and breezy day with highs in the low 80s this afternoon. South winds will be blowing around 15-25mph with occasionally higher gusts.

Later this evening, a cold front will move in from the northwest bringing some cooler temperatures for the second half of the week. Clouds will increase, and a few showers will be possible mainly east of I-35. Behind the front, we will see highs fall into the mid 60s with mainly sunny skies. Overnight lows could dip near freezing by Friday morning.

It will be warmer this weekend, but we are keeping our eye on another front to start the new week, and another cold front in time for Thanksgiving. That one could bring us some decent rain chances. Stay tuned!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist