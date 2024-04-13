Warm weather will continue through the next few days

25 WEATHER — Things are beginning to warm up across Central Texas, and that will continue to be the case as we go throughout the next few days. Tomorrow should be a partly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid-80s. The warmest weather will be out to the west. We'll see a few more clouds enter the picture on Monday, but despite this, we should stay in the 80s that day. Late Monday night, there should be some storms initiating in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, but the severe threat should stay in those areas.

A segment of those same storms will wander our way in a weakening mode early Tuesday morning. I don't think we'll see much out of this particular round. We may get a couple leftover showers and storms to start the day but that would be all. The warm weather will continue with 80s all through Thursday. Things will cool down a little by Friday as a spotty shower or two may occur.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather