Warm Weather Through Wednesday

25 WEATHER — We are back to a spring-like feel across the area. These above normal highs will last through Wednesday with highs in the 80s. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday, but any rain chances should hold off until Thursday.

As we head into Thursday, a cold front will be moving into the area from the north during the morning hours. Highs will start off in the upper 60s and 70s, but once the wind shifts to the north, we will fall through the 60s and 50s during the afternoon hours. At the same time a storm system will lift moisture up and over the front. This is expected to lead to rain chances Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Lows Thursday night should fall into the low 50s with highs only in the low 60s Friday afternoon.

A nice fall weekend is expected with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A couple of showers may creep in from the south Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the upper 40s.