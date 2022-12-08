Warm Weather Through Tuesday

25 WEATHER — If you like the warm December weather, then you will continue to like the next several days! Highs Friday through Tuesday will be in the 70s. A weak front should ooze into the area late Saturday into Sunday. This may provide enough of a focus for a few showers and storms, but we are not expecting a washout this weekend.

A strong storm system will move into the Plains as we head into Tuesday. Right now it appears the best dynamics for severe weather will be north and east of Central Texas. We still may see a few storms around as a cold front moves across the area during the day. We will continue to watch this system for any potential changes over the next few days.

A cold front will bring in cooler weather starting Wednesday of next week. Highs are forecast to be in the 60s Wednesday, mid 50s Thursday, and near 50° Friday and Saturday. We may continue to trend down into Christmas week if current trends hold!