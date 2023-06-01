Warm Weather Through The End Of The Week

25 WEATHER — We should have mostly quiet weather Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. There could be a few isolated storms Saturday, but most of the rain will likely be west of Central Texas.

Things change some Sunday with deeper moisture and a minor disturbance that is slated to move over the region. This will give us a better chance of scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s. This trend of scattered storms each day may continue into the middle of next week.

By the end of next week, our summer pattern may try to build into the area. This would decrease rain chances and send highs into the low 90s.