Warm Weather Through Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We are looking at more warm weather for the rest of the week, but that will all change as we move into the New Year this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s Thursday and Friday. We will probably just fall short of record highs both days, but it will still be well above average for this time of year.

If you have plans New Year's Eve, it appears we should have decent weather with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s. There could be a few showers and storms around Friday evening, but better chances of rain will likely be north of our area the way it looks right now. We will continue to track any trends that could potentially drag higher rain chances south over the next couple of days.

Saturday will be warm again with highs in the 70s. A strong cold front will barrel through the region Saturday afternoon and evening. This will turn conditions sharply colder as we fall into the 20s Sunday morning with wind chills in the teens. Right now it looks dry behind the front, so winter weather is currently not in the forecast. It looks mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist