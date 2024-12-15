Warm weather lasting through Tuesday

25 WEATHER — Spotty showers will continue tonight and into tomorrow morning. Monday will be another fairly cloudy day, with another round of showers possible in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be part of the activity as well. However, it looks like the most likely location for rain Monday afternoon will be on the northern fringe of Central Texas, as a cold front won't quite be able to make it here. This will ensure that highs will be in the mid-70s again tomorrow.

Tuesday should be just as warm with more clouds than sun. A brief shower will be possible that day, but a better chance of rain will show up on Wednesday as a front is finally able to make it through the area. This means that high temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday will likely occur in the morning. We should have plenty of sunshine from Thursday through the end of the week as afternoon temperatures will range from the 50s to the 60s.

Caleb Chevalier

