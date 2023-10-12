Warm Weather Friday

25 WEATHER — Warmer weather is expected through Friday ahead of a cold front. We will see more low clouds develop tonight into Friday morning. This will help temperatures to only slowly fall close to 70° Friday morning. Low clouds should break up faster Friday afternoon with highs soaring into the upper 80s. A few places across our southern and western areas may even touch 90°. The cooler air will spread in Friday evening into Saturday, but we aren't expecting rain with this front. Highs will be back to fall standards in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

A partial solar eclipse will occur across the area Saturday. 85-89% of the sun should be covered by the sun during the peak of the eclipse at 11:53am in our area. The entire eclipse is from 10:23am to 1:33pm. Make sure you DO NOT look directly at the sun. You must have special glasses or a sun filter to view it safely. The most spectacular view will be in San Antonio for this event.

Next week, we will have some nice fall weather! Highs will be in the 70s through Tuesday, with some low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. We may see a few showers and storms by the end of the week as well.