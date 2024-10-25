Warm weather continues this weekend despite a cold front

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s today with morning clouds giving way to sunshine. Expect quiet and warm weather to continue this weekend.

We're waking up this morning to 70s, which is closer to where we should be in the afternoon during the month of October! Expect that warmer than normal weather to hang around through the weekend. A weak cold front will near us on Saturday, potentially dropping temperatures into the upper 80s as opposed to the low 90s we will experience today.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about the forecast is the fact that we will have changes coming in next week! Our upper-level high will dive south allowing for an upper-level low to push in. This will bring a cold front near us, which should provide enough lift for a few showers and storms next week. It's not a slam dunk for rain, but by far the best chances we have had in a while! Stay tuned!

