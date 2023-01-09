Warm Weather before Mid-Week Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to another chilly morning across Central Texas with temperatures near freezing. Grab a jacket or a coat on the way out, because you'll need it for the first part of the day. By afternoon, you'll shed it thanks to south winds and temperatures climbing near 70.

Overnight will still turn chilly with clearing skies. Then winds shift to the southwest on Wednesday, that will bring Cedar pollen back into the forecast and also warmer temperatures as the wind blows down the Central Texas terrain. Expect highs to reach the 80s west of I-35 and upper 70s along the I-35 corridor.

This is all in advance of our next cold front that arrives Wednesday into Thursday. There won't be much moisture to work with, but an isolated shower or storm will be possible overnight. The best chances look to be east of I-35

Behind the front, a dry pattern continues with no significant rain chances. Highs will cool to the low 60s before a warming trend takes us back into the 70s next week.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather