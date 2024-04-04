Warm-up starts Thursday, keeping an eye on weekend rain chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon with light south breezes. Friday will be warmer and breezier before storm chances return late Saturday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

80s return today, with warmer temperatures Friday along with south breezes

Rain chances return late Saturday into Sunday morning

Cloud cover looks to be increasing for Eclipse day

Next week will feature storms, some strong, and heavy rain.

There's a bit of a chill in the morning right now with temperatures starting in the 40s on this Thursday. We'll see south winds through the day, although on the light side, they will be enough to push us into the low 80s under plenty of sunshine. Clear skies will allow for 40s and 50s overnight.

Winds increase Friday as our next storm system deepens. Expect highs in the mid 80s and some high clouds working in by the evening. Saturday will be a breezy and warm day, but with extra clouds, will likely only end up near 80.

Overnight into Sunday, a pacific cold front will sweep through sparking some showers and storms. Some could be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Activity will likely clear out Sunday morning leading to a dry day Sunday.

I mentioned yesterday that there are questions about the moisture return on Monday. Models have trended cloudier over the last 24 hours, with more mid-level cloud cover working in. This would not be great news for our eclipse visibility, but models could still shift. Right now it looks like the further northwest you are in Central Texas, the better your chance of seeing less clouds. Rain chances may even work in by afternoon, first into our southeastern counties. I expect showers and storms to develop Monday night. This will need to be monitored for anyone getting on the roads.

Our best chances of rain come in Tuesday and Wednesday with the potential as well for strong to severe storms. Things should wind down heading into next weekend.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather