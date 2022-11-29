Warm Tuesday before Strong Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to some Gulf moisture that worked in big time overnight! That is leading to some drizzle in spots, so give yourself some extra time on the morning commute. That should clear out by lunch time and, as drier air works in, we will see temperatures climb close to 80° by late afternoon! Don't be deceived by the warm air, a strong cold front is set to arrive later on tonight and into the early morning hours. As north winds usher in colder air, we'll wake up to temperatures that be in the upper 30s! With the north wind, it will feel like it's near the freezing mark, so bundle up as you're walking out the door.

We'll have a couple of chilly days Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday will be cloudier, and could feature some light rain. Warmer air works in Friday before another cold front tries to get close to us this weekend. It could sneak through on Saturday bringing low 60s, but may work north again Sunday pushing us back into the upper 60s. There will also be a small chance of rain along the front.

Later next week we're tracking another front that will cool us off and also bring small rain chances. Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather