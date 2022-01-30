Warm Tomorrow, then Rain for Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're looking at a wonderful way to end our weekend with plenty of sunshine on Sunday. A deck of cirrus clouds could roll in tomorrow afternoon but that won't limit the sun too much. Temperatures tomorrow will be lovely as well, with highs around 70°. Increasing cloud cover Sunday night will keep our lows in the 40s for Monday morning.

Speaking of Monday, that should be a fairly wet day. Another low pressure system will be churning through our area as Monday goes on, bringing rain as early as dawn and lasting through much of the day. Some pockets of heavy rain may occur, especially in the Brazos Valley, and there may even be some brief thunder. Highs on Monday will be in the low-60s. The rain will come to an end that evening.

Beyond that, confidence is increasing in the possibility of us getting a wintry mix on Wednesday night into Thursday. Just how significant of an event it will be is impossible to say at this stage, but given that most models are spelling a wintry scenario for that time period, it's one we'll be watching closely.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist