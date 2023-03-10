Warm tomorrow, but it will not last

25 WEATHER — It has been a mild day with highs in the 60s, but the weather is about to take a much warmer turn. We'll have winds out of the south tomorrow at about 20 mph. Highs for Saturday should climb into the 80s, perhaps as warm as the mid-80s for areas in the western part of Central Texas. The morning will be cloudy but that should give way to some sun in the afternoon.

A cold front will come through quietly on Saturday night, pushing us into the 60s again for Sunday. We should stay there through Tuesday. The middle of the week should be in the 70s, and by Thursday, we'll be looking at our next chance of rain. Right now it looks like some showers and storms will be possible late Thursday into early Friday. Once the rain departs, cooler air will move in. We could be dealing with highs in the 50s next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather