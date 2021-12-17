Warm Today, Cold Front Tomorrow

CENTRAL TEXAS — It seems like a broken record at this point, expect another arm day out there today with temperatures climbing into the 80s this afternoon. We'll have a shot at a few showers passing from south to north over the area.

Things will stay warm and muggy overnight, but changes will arrive in the morning with a cold front. A line of showers and storms will likely accompany the front with temperatures quickly falling behind it. While severe weather is not expected, some of these storms could be strong with gusty winds, lightning, thunder, and even small hail will be possible.

Light rain showers will still be possible Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. It will be chilly too with temperatures falling into the 50s and gusty north winds. We'll have to keep a close eye on temperatures overnight Saturday into Sunday. Models have been trending colder today, with temperatures falling into the 30s by Sunday morning. There will also be a weak disturbance coming across, with models indicating the chance of some light rain. Some models are trying to show some snow flurries mixing in over the Concho Valley, and its not out of the realm of possibility that some make it to the 281 corridor. Even if any is able to, no issues are expected because the ground is so warm from the recent heat. Still, we will monitor it.

Sunday and Monday will be spent in the 50s, and temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s for next week. Christmas looks toasty right now, so Santa may need short sleeves instead of his suit!

Josh Johns

25 Meteorologist