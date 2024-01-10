Warm Thursday/few storms early Friday

25 WEATHER — The forecast will be very much up and down into the weekend. We will start off on the up side Thursday. It will start off cool in the 30s, but we should see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday afternoon. Winds will be gusty out of the south at 15-25mph.

Thursday night into early Friday morning will bring another cold front. This may spark some scattered showers and storms before sunrise Friday morning. A couple of storms could be strong with winds over 50mph possible. The system will quickly move east Friday morning, so skies should clear pretty fast. It will be windy with northwest winds gusting up to 40mph during the day Friday. Highs will be cool in the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday is looking nice with highs in the upper 50s with lighter winds.

Then there is early next week! An arctic cold front should move through Central Texas during the day Sunday. As it moves through, temperatures will drop from the 40s and 50s into the 20s and 30s with strong north winds. The biggest question is moisture. Some models kick out a wintry mix Sunday afternoon into Sunday night while others are almost completely dry. We will track this part of the forecast very closely! No matter what, you need to be prepared for below freezing temperatures for a couple of days. Make sure to winterize your house and cover those exposed pipes!