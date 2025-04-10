Warm Thursday ahead of weak cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon as a weak cold front slides through. Cooler temperatures won't be felt until Friday when we only fall into the upper 70s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Weak cold front arrives today

Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s

Friday a little cooler with highs in the low 80s

Temperatures increase again this weekend.

Good morning! A cold front will come today, but don't expect to be able to feel it that well. We'll actually see compressional warming take place ahead of the front as winds turn southwest. That will push temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s, especially southwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen. The only areas that may see a cool-down will be our northern counties as the front may be able to slide into our northern counties before the heat of the day.

Friday will feel a touch cooler, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. South winds pick back up for the weekend pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be hard to come by next week too, as the pattern looks to stay quiet. Highs should remain near the 80s.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather