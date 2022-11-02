Warm Thursday

25 WEATHER — It will be mild tonight with low clouds, some sprinkles, and lows in the 60s. Thursday will be a lot like Wednesday, but highs are expected to be a little warmer in the low to mid 80s.

Friday is still the day to watch. Right now it appears storms will start to develop west of I-35 by mid-afternoon. These storms will become a continuous line as they move along and east of I-35. The best chance of heavy rain will be east of I-35 where 1-2 inches of rain are possible. West of I-35, rain amounts will be much lower due to more of a scattered nature of the storms. Severe weather is also possible as storms move across the area. Strong winds will likely be the main threat, but some hail and possibly a tornado or two may occur in the strongest storms. Highs Friday will be around 80° before the storms move through the area. Most of the activity will move east of I-35 during the evening hours, and it should be out of here after midnight.

That will lead us to a nice weekend with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and the low 80s Sunday.