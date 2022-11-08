Warm Through Thursday

25 WEATHER — The warmth will continue through Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and around 80° Thursday. Areas of fog are possible both Wednesday and Thursday mornings with lows starting out in the 60s.

If you have been wanting some fall weather, well, it's coming! A cold front will move into the area before sunrise Friday. Highs are expected to be around midnight in the upper 60s, but we should fall into the 50s once the front rolls through the area. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50s most of the day Friday with on and off showers possible. It will feel much cooler for sure!

The weekend will bring partly cloudy and cool conditions both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday.

The cool weather will continue into next week with highs mainly in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.