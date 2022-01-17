Warm Start to Week before Cold Moves In

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a chilly weekend, we're going to see a nice warm-up to kick off the week. Highs will reach the mid 60s this afternoon for your Martin Luther King Jr. day. South breezes will hang around at 5-15mph. Skies should remain rather sunny.

If you're a fan of warmer weather, enjoy the next 3 days with highs in the 70s. Heading into Wednesday, a strong cold front will sweep through bringing much colder air for the second half of the week. Highs likely won't get out of the 30s for Thursday with the potential for some stray showers. We will have to watch temperatures and moisture very closely. Right now there's nothing that truly excites me in the forecast.

Beyond that, it looks like temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s into the weekend and even next week, so enjoy the warm weather for the next few days!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

