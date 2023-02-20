Watch Now
Warm Start to the Week

Temperatures will be near 80° for the next 3 days with morning lows in the 60s. Southerly winds will keep things muggy.
Posted at 7:39 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 08:39:05-05

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a muggy and warm start to the work week! We're kicking off the day with temperatures in the 50s, and southwest winds will continue to warm us up through the day into the afternoon. Highs should top out in the 80s area-wide. A good 20 degrees above normal for this time of year!

We'll string together a few days in the 80s to start this week. A disturbance will swing across Wednesday bringing some rain chances in the morning, with drier air in the afternoon. A cold front will swing through and stall out to end the week bringing some light rain chances on Friday.

We'll see above normal temperatures for much of next week too, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Enjoy this taste of spring!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
