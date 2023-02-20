Warm Start to the Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a muggy and warm start to the work week! We're kicking off the day with temperatures in the 50s, and southwest winds will continue to warm us up through the day into the afternoon. Highs should top out in the 80s area-wide. A good 20 degrees above normal for this time of year!

We'll string together a few days in the 80s to start this week. A disturbance will swing across Wednesday bringing some rain chances in the morning, with drier air in the afternoon. A cold front will swing through and stall out to end the week bringing some light rain chances on Friday.

We'll see above normal temperatures for much of next week too, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Enjoy this taste of spring!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather